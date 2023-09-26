Register
Warwickshire police and fire service join forces for community safety event in Whitnash

The event also included Trading Standards, The Mediation service M.A.C.S, Citizens Advice, St John Ambulance and Mr Bike carrying out free bicycle registrations and coding.
By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Warwickshire Police, the county’s fire and rescue service and other agencies joined forces for a community safety event in Whitnash.

The event, which took place at the town’s new civic centre in Acre Close last week, was organised by PCSO Steve Sample and Cllr Judy Falp - the Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator for Whitnash.

It also included Trading Standards, The Mediation service M.A.C.S, Citizens Advice, St John Ambulance volunteers who taught CPR to a group of Beaver Scouts and Mr Bike, which carried out free bicycle registrations and coding.

St John Ambulance volunteers at the event. Picture supplied.St John Ambulance volunteers at the event. Picture supplied.
Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe also attended.

Cllr Falp and PCSO Sample are keen to recruit volunteers for the town’s community speed watch scheme for which Warwickshire POlice provide a free half-day training session.

Email [email protected] for more information.

Related topics:WarwickshireCitizens AdviceWarwickshire PolicePhilip Seccombe