Warwickshire Police HQ plans backed - but only after a bashing

Warwickshire Police have been granted planning permission for 260 extra parking spaces and a series of works at its headquarters – but only after a bashing from councillors.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee unanimously supported the force’s revamp which will add the extra parking and see extra lighting, security and connecting paths installed.

It will also see a new one-way system introduced with the northern access route becoming exit only, a bone of contention for objectors but an element that did not require planning permission.

The knock-on effect of the system could have placed the proposals in jeopardy if Warwickshire County Council’s highways department had agreed that it would have impacted on the junction of The Anchor pub, however, it was deemed that no additional traffic would be generated – the police say the extra parking is to meet current demand – so no objection was raised.

The Warwickshire Police Headquarters at Leek Wootton. Photo supplied.

Assistant chief constable Ben Smith, one of three speakers on behalf of Warwickshire Police alongside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe (Conservative), argued the plan “strikes the right balance”.

“This proposal is not about expansion and it does not involve an increase in staffing numbers or traffic journeys,” he said.

“Instead, it delivers a series of essential improvements that will allow our existing workforce to operate more safely, securely and effectively.

“Importantly, it will ensure our operational officers deployed from the site can do so effectively and safely in order to protect the communities of Warwickshire.”

Ward councillor Josh Payne (Lib Dem, Cubbington & Leek Wootton) disputed that assertion in his list of reasons to say no.

“The police have changed their minds on plans for the site before," he said.

"I would argue there could be an intensification of the site – that seems to me to be inevitable."

He noted controversial approved plans for housing on neighbouring land, sold by Warwickshire Police to developers at a time when the force anticipated vacating the listed building, and asked: “If we don’t know how they are discharging planning conditions for (developers) Cala Homes, how can we bring this application to a sensible conclusion?

“We could have two construction management plans in place at the same time.”

He also noted plans for a nature reserve nearby, the prospect of housing plans coming to fruition on the Kenilworth School site and traffic rat running through Leek Wootton as a result of works on the A46, arguing that "there doesn’t seem to be any integration".

Councillors tasked with making the decision had to weigh up the operational benefits for the police and the concerns of locals – 41 of whom filed objections as well as the parish council.

In the end, they reluctantly accepted the plans, albeit with additional conditions and notes including a request that construction should not overlap with works by Cala Homes.

Councillor Becky Davidson (Green, Radford Semele) took aim at Mr Seccombe.

“From the public speakers it sounds like there has been a disappointing lack of engagement,” she said.

“They have asked quite a lot of questions that they have not had answers to and have been consistently told 'no' to meetings to address their concerns.

“The sensitivity of the timing with everything else going on has been raised, one way that this could have been avoided would have been to work with the community.

“Maybe the PCC decided not to engage as heavily as he could because they felt like they were correct and didn’t need to address the issue, I don’t know, but these things could have been worked through with a bit of communication.

“I wanted to make that point as you are here to take that on board.”

Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) questioned the need for the extra spaces having seen “no evidence” to support police assertions that staff were currently having to park away from the site.

He also asked whether any data from the emergency services had been submitted to back up the opinion that the junction next to The Anchor would not be impacted.

Planning officer Dan Charles said no data had been submitted, adding: “We are aware of the issue with The Anchor junction, and a lot of the issues with vehicles delivering to the pub on the corner using the end of Woodcote Lane immediately adjacent to the junction for drop off. It does cause issues.

"It is not a great junction.

“From the perspective of highways colleagues, the level of traffic using the (police) site will remain unchanged in their opinion and there would be no further impacts on the Anchor junction as a result of this development.”

Cllr Dickson said: “An already dangerous junction, though, I think we are hearing there.”

Councillor Bill Gifford (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) looked back at the recent history of the area, particularly the approval of the housing alongside Warwickshire Police's decision to stay where they are.

Accepting there was little choice but to say yes, he said: “I am deeply unhappy about the whole process and deeply unhappy about where we are.

"I just want to make that plain.”

*In May 2024, controversial plans to build 83 homes near the headquarters were granted planning permission after the decision was taken out of councillor’s hands by the Planning Inspectorate.

In June 2023, the district council’s planning committee spent more than one-and-a-half hours discussing the plans, which were condemned by councillors and for which the authority had received almost 200 objections.

However, applicant Cala Homes, which bought the plot on Woodcote Lane from Warwickshire Police in December 2021, exercised its right to go straight to the Planning Inspectorate – the national body that has the final say when applicants are unhappy with outcomes from councils – because its case was not heard within 13 weeks.