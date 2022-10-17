Warwickshire Police is performing adequately in some areas but requires improvement in others according to an official performance report.

The Police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) report for 2021/22 was issued last week by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

Te full report can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3T6jrX7

Stock image.

Advertisement

The inspectorate found that Warwickshire Police was adequate at preventing crime, its treatment of the public, protecting vulnerable people; developing a positive workplace and making good use of resources.

But it also requires improvement in aspects of the way it investigates crime, responds to the public and manages offenders.

Commenting on the report, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Warwickshire residents want to know that their police force is well-run, provides effective policing and can be relied on to protect people from harm.

"That’s why I welcome the PEEL report by the independent police inspectorate, as its findings are helpful in shining a light on what the force does well and what needs to improve.

Advertisement

“The latest report describes a complex picture in which there is much good work being carried out across the county, at a time of rising demand from the public and against a backdrop of rapid change and transformation.

"It also shows the areas in which Warwickshire Police needs to do better; for example, how it identifies the vulnerability of victims at the first point of contact and how it then ensures that the right support and advice is then put in place.

"It also must improve how effective its investigations are and how they are supervised, ensuring it has the right people in the right place at the right time.

“These inspection findings do not come as a surprise and reflect the analysis my own office undertakes, as well as some of the concerns that the public raise with me.

Advertisement

"I have held the Chief Constable to account on these issues and so they are already recognised by the senior leadership of Warwickshire Police.

"As a result, I can provide reassurance that the force has detailed programmes both planned and already under way to improve its overall performance.”

To read Mr Seccombe’s full response to the report visit https://bit.ly/3Tq2net

Advertisement

Warwickshire’s Chief Constable Debbie Tedds has also responded to the report.

She has said: “We welcome the independent scrutiny by His Majesty’s Inspectorate and we are pleased that HMICFRS are optimistic about our direction of travel.

“The recommendations for improvement are very helpful, and they are areas we are already committed to addressing.

"Whilst there are improvements we must and will make, the report reflects the effectiveness of our strategic planning and performance framework, and our positive inclusive culture.

Advertisement

“We are in an extremely strong position for the future to further improve how we prevent and reduce crime and protect people from harm.”