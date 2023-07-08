Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Warwickshire police re-appeal for help to find missing man with links to Leamington and Warwick

Russell Hardy, 57, has been missing since June 28 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Warwickshire Police have re-appealed for help to find a missing man who has links to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Russell Hardy, 57, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was last seen on June 28.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Most Popular
Russell Hardy. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Russell Hardy. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Russell Hardy. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Read More
Increased patrols as track trespass rises during Warwick station upgrade

Russell, who sometimes uses a walking stick or wheelchair to assist him, is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, short greying hair, and stubble.

Anyone who sees Russell or knows where he might be is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 156 of 29 June.