Warwickshire police re-appeal for help to find missing man with links to Leamington and Warwick

Warwickshire Police have re-appealed for help to find a missing man who has links to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
Russell Hardy, 57, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was last seen on June 28.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Russell, who sometimes uses a walking stick or wheelchair to assist him, is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, short greying hair, and stubble.
Anyone who sees Russell or knows where he might be is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 156 of 29 June.