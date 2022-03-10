Warwickshire Police to play Old Laurentians in charity match to raise funds for Rugby's 'remarkable Ronnie'

Ronnie when he was younger.

Warwickshire Police's rugby team is set to play the Old Laurentians this weekend in a charity match to raise funds for the remarkable son of Rugby police officer PC Joe Shore.

Four-year-old Ronnie has cerebral palsy, and the funds raised by the match, due to take place on Saturday March 12, will be put towards life-changing therapy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a JustGiving page set up for Ronnie, who was born at 28 weeks, his family explained: "Ronnie is remarkable in every sense of the word.

"His resilient start took a massive step back when we were told that Ronnie had suffered a substantial brain injury and cysts had begun to leave holes in his brain.

"That day our world came crashing down.

"Ronnie was diagnosed with bilateral cystic PVL which would evolve into cerebral palsy.

"Ronnie's CP affects all four of his limbs.

"He also suffers from epilepsy and a cortical visual impairment."

Ronnie has been receiving therapy from the NHS, and his family are spending hours at home keeping up with physio, but huge changes started when Ronnie's family also took him for private movement therapy.

This intervention at such a young age will make a marked difference in the future, the family said.

Adding: "The more therapy we can provide Ronnie with now, the bigger positive impact it will have on his development and independence."

All are welcome to come to the match, which will be held from 2.15pm at the Old Laurentians in Lime Tree Avenue.

A charity auction will also be held, with items including six tickets to the Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens at the Ricoh Arena and signed tops from Wasps and Connacht rugby clubs.