Warwickshire Police warns of new speed restrictions on M40/M42 interchange

There has been an increase in the number of drivers being caught multiple times for speeding after the introduction of the 50mph limit.

Warwickshire Police are warning drivers of the new 50mph speed restrictions in place on the M40/M42 interchange in Warwickshire following the launch of the scheme, and an increase in the number of drivers being caught multiple times for speeding.

Average speed cameras have been installed along the stretches of roadworks that are in place whilst important safety upgrades are made on the central reserve barriers on the M40/M42 interchange which includes replacing the steel central barrier with a stronger and more efficient concrete barrier.

The 50mph speed restrictions are in place on the M42 between junctions 3 and 3a, and M42 junction 3a to M40 junction 16.

Temporary speed cameras. Image supplied by Warwickshire Police.

They will remain in place until at least spring 2024 when the work is scheduled to be completed.

Those caught will receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution from Warwickshire Police and face a range of sanctions starting with the National Speed Awareness Course if they are eligible. If not they may be offered a £100 fine and 3 points. However excessive speeders will go straight to court.

Insp Dave Valente of Warwickshire Police said “We are warning drivers that there is no excuse for speeding.

"The new 50mph enforcement on the M40/42 roadworks is in place for the safety of workers, and other road users.

“Continuing to drive at motorway speeds in these restricted areas will run the risk of drivers being prosecuted. Drivers using this as their daily commute could find themselves in serious trouble if they drive with no regard to the new limits.

“Our first choice is always to educate the driver to help change their behaviour and some drivers who are eligible will be offered speed awareness courses to enhance this learning process. “

Warwickshire Police are working as part of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on a range of measures to reduce collisions, deaths and injuries on roads.

More information about the M40/M42 interchange smart motorway can be found here https://bit.ly/41N89eK