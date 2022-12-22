Warwickshire polo club shines a light for NSPCC and Childline at Christmas

The Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam supported the national Walk for Children fundraising event yesterday (Wednesday December 21) by lighting up green to help raise awareness of the vital work the charity does at this time of the year.

The Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam lit up in green in support of the NSPCC and Childline's Walk for Children fundraising event.

Major Richard Carney, president of the Dallas Burston Polo Club, said: “No child or young person should ever have to endure abuse this Christmas time which is why the Dallas Burston Polo Club will be supporting Childline and the NSPCC by lighting up green.

“To be part of the Walk for Children campaign is hugely inspirational and we’re proud to be part of a cause which will change the lives for children and young people living in Warwickshire, the West Midlands and beyond.”

Over the past year, Childline has delivered 15,515 counselling sessions where children have spoken about the abuse they have suffered or are experiencing.

In 2,267 of those counselling sessions children revealed abuse for the first time, ever.

And of these, a fifth of disclosures took place during December 2021 and January 2022, with the youngest child just nine years old.

Amanda Synnott, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Warwickshire, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support given by the Dallas Burston Polo Club to help raise awareness of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children campaign.

"The NSPCC relies on public donations for the majority of its income, which is why we’re calling on people in Warwickshire to support the NSPCC and Childline this festive season.

“By joining our Walk for Children, every step participants take and every pound that they raise will help Childline be here for all children, even on the darkest night of the year.

"Together let’s make a difference.”

