Warwickshire Pride chair speaks out about rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate online and in communities

The chair of Warwickshire Pride has spoken out about the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate online and in communities. Daniel Browne’s statement has come following an increase in hate in communities, including people being targeted and the Warwickshire Pride festival site being vandalised for a third year in a row. As well as this, there has also been a surge of hateful comments online – including on social media posts on The Courier and Weekly News – which led to comments being disabled. Following this The Courier and Weekly News was also asked to hold off putting together a photo gallery due to the mounting hate and issues with social media posts. Here’s Daniel’s statement.

As chair of Warwickshire Pride, I am saddened and outraged by a sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and hate being expressed on social media and in our local communities.

Recently, The Courier and Weekly News had to turn off the ability to comment on a post about the Warwickshire Pride festival due to the huge amount of homophobic and transphobic hate comments. The post was then deleted.

Subsequent posts relating to Warwickshire Pride had to have commenting disabled.

The chair of Warwickshire Pride has spoken out about the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate both in communities and on social media. Photo by Jax Vernon.

Sadly, it’s not a problem specific to The Courier’s social media. Other local media publications have posted about Warwickshire Pride and that has also led to a large amount of hate comments. Comments range from name calling to calls for violence towards LGBTQ+ people.

Sitting behind a screen and being hateful may make some people feel good (although one has to question how good they actually feel if they have to resort to behaving in such a hateful way), but it causes a lot of damage to the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people and Warwickshire Pride as a charity.

LGBTQ+ people who are perhaps already feeling vulnerable are seeing a constant stream of hate. That can be incredibly distressing to see.

Then there is the in-person hate.

For the third year in a row, the Warwickshire Pride festival site was vandalised, and Pride flags were torn down. Last year, Pride flags were set on fire. Our promotional banners and posters are regularly vandalised or torn down.

We had to stop having a stand in the Royal Priors shopping centre because it kept being trashed.

Other incidents in recent times include a trans woman having fireworks fired at her at Newbold Comyn while transphobic slurs were shouted, and a vigilante going around Leamington trying to expose gay and bisexual men by photographing them and posting their images on social media.

A lesbian woman was attacked by a group of men in Leamington town centre and had her jaw broken. A trans man was walking home in Leamington town centre and was attacked by a group of men too.

Then there are the numerous LGBTQ+ people who are shouted out, physically attacked and discriminated against on a daily basis in the local area.

Hate towards LGBTQ+ people seems to be the highest it has been in a long time.

It is out of control and I am concerned that serious harm is going to come to someone unless there is an immediate and strong intervention to deal with this situation.

Hate has a real impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people. Anxiety, depression and stress are seen regularly at our support groups.

Self-harming behaviours are common because people cannot cope with the level of hate that they and other LGBTQ+ people are experiencing.

Warwickshire Pride’s counselling service is heavily used by people who are traumatised by what they have been through.

Of course, all the hate shows why Warwickshire Pride needs to exist. With hate getting worse, Warwickshire Pride is needed more now than it ever has been.

Our support services are seeing rising attendance, and we have an increasing number of people contacting the charity for support.

As for the solution, education is key.

However, there needs to be more support from the relevant authorities.

Warwickshire Police needs to take rising hate towards LGBTQ+ people more seriously and work towards achieving positive outcomes for victims. The level of positive outcomes at the moment is far from satisfactory.

Local authorities need to be doing more to show visible support for LGBTQ+ communities too.

With a Warwickshire County Council administration that is looking like it will scale back support of LGBTQ+ communities (their new flag policy, the debacle over trying to get the Pride flag removed back in June, campaigning on removing the rainbow crossing in Leamington, talking about removing “woke” projects that support diversity, and a candidate calling LGBTQ+ people “degenerate child groomers” all point towards an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda), and the Government actively working against trans people, it is vital that other local authorities step up their support and bring forward some positive actions to counteract this sharp rise in hate and discrimination.

Visible support and a zero-tolerance approach to hate is what’s required. LGBTQ+ communities really need that to happen.

Of course, not everyone has to support LGBTQ+ rights or be in favour of Pride. People have a right to free thought.

However, acting on hateful thoughts is what crosses the line and at the moment there is too much of that happening and rarely any consequence for doing that – so, people think they can get away with being hateful and they do it more.

With hate towards LGBTQ+ people being out of control, it is fortunate that Warwickshire Pride exists to support the community.

If we weren’t here, it’s quite possible that some people would have no support at all.

Warwickshire Pride receives support too – from fantastic volunteers who give their time to support LGBTQ+ people, to funders and sponsors, and other charities and organisations that work positively with us. It’s vital and appreciated support at a time when it’s really needed.

We definitely welcome more people and organisations visibly supporting Warwickshire Pride. It does make a difference.

If you are someone who has been hateful towards LGBTQ+ people, please stop for a moment to think about your behaviour and the impact it has.

Maybe try keeping your thoughts to yourself instead of harming an already marginalised and vulnerable group of people. Maybe look within and address the real reason you are so angry.

Imagine how much better the world would be if you spread positivity instead of hate.

If you are a funder, sponsor, or local business thinking about what good causes to support, please support your local Pride organisations.

Prides around the country are struggling because of this backlash against our communities. Stick with us at a time when support is vitally needed.

If you are an ally of LGBTQ+ people, please be as visible and vocal as possible. Now is the time to show up and stand by our side. Challenge hate and check in with the LGBTQ+ people you know.

If you are LGBTQ+, please reach out to Warwickshire Pride. We are here for you all year round with support and friendship.

Thank you to The Courier and Weekly News for supporting Warwickshire Pride and providing this opportunity to speak candidly about what is happening and the impact it has.

Warwickshire Pride can be contacted at [email protected] or online at: www.warwickshirepride.co.uk.