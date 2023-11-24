Warwickshire Pride shortlisted for radio station's national wards for its support for the LGBTQ+ community

The organisation is up for Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 awards in the Pride Organisation of the Year category while its chairman Daniel Browne has been shortlisted in the Volunteer of the Year section

Warwickshire Pride and its chairman have been shortlisted for a radio station’s annual national awards for their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The organisation is up for Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 awards in the Pride Organisation of the Year category while Daniel Browne has been shortlisted in the Volunteer of the Year section.

Both will be honoured at a glitzy ceremony at the Hilton hotel in Manchester on Friday February 16, where guests will enjoy an evening of celebration - joined by several famous faces attending as guests and performers.

The Warwickshire Pride logo.

The 2024 awards will focus on regional and grassroots efforts, giving thanks to the unsung heroes within the community - ten of the 13 categories were opened to the public in October, giving people the chance to shine a light on the individuals, charities, events and organisations making a positive difference to the lives of the LGBTQ+ community across the UK.

Kriss Herbert, Network Content Director at Gaydio said: "We are thrilled to unveil the official shortlist for the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 with Hilton.

"Our 2024 shortlist spotlights outstanding individuals, charities, events and organisations that make a difference, inspire change, and continuously make a positive impact on the lives of the LGBTQ+ community all year round, across the UK.

"We can’t wait to celebrate our shortlisters and reveal our winners at the 2024 ceremony - congratulations to our chosen shortlist.”