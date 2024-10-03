Warwickshire project supporting young parents teams up with Warwick initiative

Pictured (left to right): Melissa Phillips , Warwickshire County Council participation and engagement officer and Alice Molloy from Baby Basics Warwick. Photo supplied

The Baby Box Project initiative from Warwickshire County Council has partnered with the project Baby Basics Warwick.

The council initiative, initially developed by a care experienced employee at the council, was launched in 2020 to support looked after young people and care leavers who have become parents.

Care experienced or care leavers refers to young people who have been under the care of the local authority – such as foster or residential homes.

The Baby Box Project provides useful supplies and information to help young people prepare for parenthood and the box itself can be used as a safe space for napping.

The project has been recognised nationally and was selected as joint winner of the Best Project Award at The National Leaving Care Bench Marking Forum.

Following feedback from parents and to ensuring that the services are tailored to meet their needs, the project is now working with Baby Basics Warwick, which will manage referrals, to help make it easier for young parents to access essential supplies and support.

Baby Basics Warwick joins two other project partners – British Baby Box Company and Warwick-based charity Evelyn's Gift – to move the project on to its next chapter.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families said: “As a ‘child friendly county’, we put children and family at the heart of everything we do so I am proud this project is continuing, and more partners are joining us.

"Through collaborative efforts with our partners, we aim to support and empower care supported young people and fosters positive outcomes for families in Warwickshire.”

Alice Molloy, who is involved with Baby Basics Warwick, said: "Here at Baby Basics Warwick, we look forward to working with Warwickshire County Council, and particularly their Baby Box Project, by helping to support care experience individuals with the provision of our tarter packs for vulnerable families and their newborn babies.”

So far, than 115 boxes have been distributed, each containing essential items like nappies, toiletries, wipes, newborn clothes, books, bibs, towels, and other necessities.

Separately, the project also provides parents with financial support to help them buy items such as a cot, buggy or car seat.