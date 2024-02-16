Warwickshire property firm's community fund expands to cover wider area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wigley Community Fund was launched by Warwickshire-based property and development company The Wigley Group in 2021 and has donated £30,000 to good causes since then.

It was initially launched to support individuals and groups within five miles of its Stockton House headquarters, in the village of Stockton, but it is now expanding to a 7.5-mile radius.

The fund opens twice a year to applications and offers a total of £10,000 each year, with applications for the next round of funding opening between March 1 and March 10.

Applications are considered by a committee which is made up of staff and shareholders from The Wigley Group, and chaired by Chief Executive Officer James Davies.

So far, the fund has supported 28 individuals or groups since launching, with an average donation of just over £1,000.

Previous donations have ranged from purchasing equipment for local sports clubs and community groups, funding a defibrillator for the village of Stockton, and paying for specialised therapy for a three-year-old Southam girl born with a rare form of cerebral palsy.

James Davies said: “We are a proud part of our local community and are passionate about supporting good causes through a number of initiatives, including sponsorships of local groups as well as fundraising events including our popular annual Golf Day.

“The Wigley Community Fund is another key strand of our commitment to our community and we are proud it has supported such a wide range of individuals and groups in Stockton and the surrounding villages.

“We want more causes to have the opportunity to apply for support and look forward to welcoming applications within an expanded 7.5-mile radius of our head office in March.”

The Wigley Group has evolved from its humble beginnings as an agricultural plant hire company that was established in 1964 by John Wigley, father of the company’s current chairman, Robert.

It is now an ISO 45001, 9001 and 14001 certificated company active in real estate investment, development and construction, as well as asset management of portfolios for both itself and commercial partners.

The company has been based at Stockton House in the Stratford-on-Avon District of Warwickshire since 2019, and directly employs around 40 people, with half of staff living within 10 miles of its head office.