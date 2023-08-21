Warwickshire rescuers speak to Warwick Probus Club at packed-out meeting

Volunteers from the Warwickshire Lowland Search & Rescue speaking to members of the Warwick Probus Club No.1 at a packed-out meeting.

In common with most Probus clubs, there's an annual fundraiser for a local charity and these meetings are always well-attended. So much so that, this year, the club had to move from its usual venue at The Old Fourpenny Shop in Crompton Street and gather at Hill Close Gardens.

John Berkeley, from the club, said: "Many members knew little of the work of Warwickshire Lowland Search & Rescue, or had even heard of it.

"One of 36 such teams of volunteers in Britain, they are there to support the police, helping to find and assist vulnerable missing persons and on call 24 hours a day. The speakers, Ian Malins and Phil Duggan, shared their experiences, with examples of rescues and described the extensive training that volunteers undergo."