Warwickshire residents and businesses encouraged to join cycling initiative

The aim of the month long campaign is to get more people riding bikes – for leisure, for commuting to work, for popping to the shops or to meet friends.

Residents and businesses in Warwickshire are being encouraged to get cycling and sign-up to a month long initiative.

Warwickshire County Council is part of the Love to Ride collection of partner organisations, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel, not just leisure.

Cycle September is Love to Ride’s global bike riding event, bringing together riders of every level to promote the benefits of cycling.

Residents can ride anywhere any time – and it does not have to be a commute to work, any bike ride can count and they can earn points by riding and encouraging others to also take part.

The workplaces and community groups that earn the most points in September will win in their industry and organisation size categories.

There are also more than 700 prizes to be won by participating and encouraging others to join.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult, and perhaps daunting, to know where to start as travelling by car, even for short journeys, has become so engrained in our daily lives.

“We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that our continued partnership with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.”

For more information or to sign up go to: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

For any nervous cyclists who are looking to gain confidence, Warwickshire Cycle Buddies may be able to help. To find out more go to: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/