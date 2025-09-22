Warwickshire residents asked for their views on the county's Local Nature Recovery Strategy

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 08:53 BST
Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to have their say on a new strategy designed to help the nature and wildlife across the county.

Warwickshire County Council, working with the Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull Local Nature Partnership, has developed a draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for the county.

The council is now asking for feedback on the draft, which outlines priorities for “nature recovery” and identifies where on-the-ground actions will be most effective.

The strategy – a requirement of the 2021 Environment Act – will be used by local authorities to inform planning strategies and incentivise habitat creation.

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to have their say on a new strategy designed to help the nature and wildlife across the county. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The council said it “aims to create a more resilient network for nature across Warwickshire by targeting actions to areas where they will have the greatest impact”.

It will cover the five districts and boroughs of North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Rugby, Stratford and Warwick.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, portfolio holder for environment, heritage, and culture, said: “Nature in the UK is in serious decline, and we all have a part to play in reversing this trend.

"The Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a vital step in creating a healthier, more connected environment for both our wildlife and our communities.

“We have used feedback from our initial engagement to develop this draft, and now we need your help to ensure we have identified the right priorities and locations for action. Your views are crucial to making this strategy a success, so please take part in the consultation and let us know what you think.”

The consultation

The consultation is an opportunity for residents to review and comment on the draft LNRS before it is finalised.

The council is particularly interested in your views on:

  • Whether the correct priority habitats, species, and environmental issues have been identified
  • If the proposed actions for recovering species and habitats are appropriate
  • If the mapped locations are clear and correct
  • Any other changes that should be considered

How to Take Part

The consultation is open until midnight on Sunday November 2.

Feedback can be shared in several ways:

Find out more about local nature recovery strategies here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/local-nature-recovery-strategy-what-to-include

For more on about the Local Nature Partnership here: https://wcslnp.wixsite.com/localnature

