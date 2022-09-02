Warwickshire residents asked to give their views on priorities for policing and how it should be funded

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Your Police, Your Views’ survey forms part of the budget setting process for policing for the next financial year.

The responses gathered will help to inform the decision on any changes made to the police element of Council Tax for 2023/24.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “The cost-of-living crisis that all households are currently experiencing means that this winter is going to be difficult for many people.

A major new survey has been launched by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe to understand what people think should be the priorities for policing in the year ahead and how this should be funded. Graphic supplied by Warwickshire Police Crime Commissioner

"Economic forecasts predict that the year ahead will remain very challenging for individual finances, with many residents and businesses experiencing hardship.

“In the midst of this, I must begin the process of setting the budget for Warwickshire Police for the year ahead, assessing what funding is needed to maintain and improve services.

“Policing is not immune from the current economic pressures.

"Rising costs for fuel, energy and the goods and services used by the force all have an impact, as does the need to ensure fair wage increases for all those working for Warwickshire Police to help with the cost of living.

"These factors all mean there is already pressure on budgets just to stand still.

“It is against this backdrop that I must decide where the balance lies and how it should be paid for.

"To help inform that process, I want to understand how people perceive policing is performing in Warwickshire and what their personal experience of crime and anti-social behaviour has been.

“I know that any change to Council Tax is always difficult and this year, more than ever, there will be a fine balance to strike.

"That’s why there are questions which ask for feedback on what people feel would be affordable or desirable.”

Mr Seccombe will also holding meetings around the county to talk to communities and hear their views.

The first event is at Rugby Baptist Church Community Centre on September 19, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Further events through to December will be published in soon at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/events/

The survey runs until December 16 and can be found at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/yourviews/