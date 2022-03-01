Warwickshire residents, could you volunteer to save lives working alongside the police in high-risk missing person searches?

The rescue team.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue (WarkSAR) are asking residents to consider volunteering as a life-saving search technician as the open up recruitment.

The charity is part of the UK’s Lowland Rescue service, which is regularly deployed by the Police to conduct high-risk missing person searches.

As a Lowland Rescue team made up of volunteers, they operate to national standards that ensure interoperability with the core emergency services.

Any successful candidates must first qualify as a search technician before they can be deployed on operations, which typically takes 9-12 months.

Anyone wishing to apply must be over the age of 18, in good physical health, with good eyesight, and have a full UK driving licence with their own transport - or have access to transport.

Due to the nature of the team’s work, all successful candidates will need to pass a police vetting check.

Established search technicians with the necessary aptitude may eventually progress onto other roles, including: water search specialists, dog handlers, medical first responders, team Leaders, Search Planners and more.

A solid grounding in outdoor skills will be a major advantage, but these can be taught during training.

At the selection event, candidates will need to demonstrate good judgement, mental resilience, positive attitude, physical fitness and teamwork.

The team naturally attracts current and former members of the emergency services and armed forces, but the team recruits candidates from a wide range of backgrounds. The team is especially keen to hear from people who may be available to deploy when others are not, such as shift workers, those who are retired / semi-retired and the self-employed.

The next recruit selection event on April 24.