Warwickshire residents encouraged to consider two historic venues in Warwick for their ceremonies

Bookings are being taken for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Residents are being invited to consider to historic sites in Warwick as venues for legal ceremonies to take place in the county.

The County Council’s Registration Service is taking ceremony bookings at St John’s House and The Judges’ House for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In St John’s House, two wood-panelled rooms are available for ceremonies to take place, one with a capacity of 40 people, and the smaller with a capacity of eight people.

St Johns House in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The rooms both have disabled access.

The House itself is a Jacobean mansion that was built between 1667 and 1670, and the site is greatly steeped in history.

From 1154 to the present day, it has been a Medieval hospital, a family house, a series of private schools, a military record office, and, after being bought by the county council in 1959, opened in 1961 as the museum it’s become known as today.

To find out more go to: https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/stjohns

The Georgian Grade II-listed Judges' House, built between 1814 and 1816, is next to the original Crown Court and offers an unparalleled combination of character and capacity for your joyous occasion.

It features the Regency decorated Judges’ Drawing Room and Judges’ Dining Room on the first floor, and the High Sheriff’s Office on the ground floor which has disabled access.

All the rooms have different character and décor options with a capacity of between 45 to 100 people.

To find out more about The Judges' House, go to: https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/judgeshouse

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "St John's House and The Judges' House are both excellent ceremony venues that are greatly steeped in history, and just a couple of great examples of the many licensed ceremony venues we have available across Warwickshire.”

To find out more go to: https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/