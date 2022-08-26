Warwickshire residents encouraged to get on their bike as part of a global campaign

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This September, Warwickshire County Council is joining forces with cycling platform Love to Ride to promote the benefits of cycling to residents and businesses across the county. Photo supplied by WCC

Warwickshire County Council is joining forces with cycling platform Love to Ride in September to help promote the benefits of cycling to residents and businesses across the county.

The council recently joined the platform, which gives residents, businesses and community groups access to rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel and leisure.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents signing-up to the platform before September 1 will be entered into a prize draw.

Cycle September is Love to Ride’s global bike riding event, bringing together riders of every level to promote the benefits of bicycles.

The campaign is an opportunity for people to engage in a challenge that will help them meet health, wellness, and sustainability goals.

The aim of the month is to get more people riding bikes.

Residents taking part can ride anywhere any time and they can earn points by riding and encouraging others – the workplaces and community groups that earn the most points in September will win in their industry and organisation size categories.

Love to Ride will also have hundreds of prizes up for grabs during its global event.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult, and perhaps daunting, to know where to start as travelling by car, even for short journeys, has become so engrained in our daily lives.

“We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that this new partnership with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.”

Throughout September, Warwickshire County Council will be providing updates on the progress of Warwickshire Workplaces on Twitter and Facebook.