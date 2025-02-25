Warwickshire residents impacted by flooding during 2024 storm urged to apply for grant

Residents in Warwickshire who were impacted by flooding caused during a storm in 2024 are being urged to apply for a grant. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Residents in Warwickshire who were impacted by flooding caused during a storm in 2024 are being urged to apply for a grant.

The Property Flood Resilience (PFR) Repair Grant Scheme, funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and administered by Warwickshire County Council, offers up to £5,000 (including VAT) to eligible homeowners and businesses to implement measures that will make their properties more resilient to future flooding.

This grant can be used to fund a property flood survey and the installation of PFR measures, such as flood-resistant doors, demountable flood barriers, and the raising of electrical services. However, it only applies to those properties that were internally flooded by Storm Henk between January 2 and 12 2024.

The deadline for applications is March 31.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We understand the devastating impact that flooding can have on our residents and businesses.

"The PFR Repair Grant Scheme provides a valuable opportunity to help communities build back stronger and more resilient.

"I urge all those affected by Storm Henk to apply for this funding before the deadline and take steps to protect their properties from future flood events.

“We are committed to supporting our residents through this process and ensuring that Warwickshire is better prepared for the challenges of climate change.”

Anyone affected who wants to find out more about this grant funding should email: [email protected]

More information about flooding in Warwickshire is available online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding