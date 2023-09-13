Register
Warwickshire residents in need of support with paying household bills urged to apply for fund

Applications close next week.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Warwickshire residents in need of support with paying household bills are being urged to apply for funding.

Warwickshire County Council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund.

Warwickshire residents in need of support with paying household bills are being urged to apply for funding. Photo by Warwickshire County CouncilWarwickshire residents in need of support with paying household bills are being urged to apply for funding. Photo by Warwickshire County Council
The Household Support Fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet an immediate need and help those who are finding it hard to afford household bills.

This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of an energy or water bill.

Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation.

All applications for the payment must be made by September 22.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We understand that the cost of household energy continues to present ongoing challenges for households.

“Through the Household Support Fund, we are able to offer some small relief and we urge Warwickshire residents to get in touch as soon as possible to find out more about making an application and enquire about other support that may also be available.”

Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals has automatically been offered this support so will not be eligible to make a further application, though applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

To apply call 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182.

