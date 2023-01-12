Warwickshire residents invited to charity 'Wassailing' event in Warwick

Residents across the county are being invited to join a charity event being held at historic gardens in Warwick.

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelman, is hosting ‘Warwick's first Charity Wassail’ at Hill Close Gardens this weekend.

Advertisement

Taking place on Saturday (January 14), ‘Wassailing’ is an ancient agricultural festival practiced in England for more than 1,000 years.

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire will be hosting a charity event at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Wassailing is the ancient 12th Night ritual of thanking the trees for their fruit and one final night of festivities.

It will see people welcome in the New Year by drinking 'wassail' (a spiced cider) and bless fruit trees for a good harvest ahead.

Advertisement

At the event there will also be a hog roast, live music and Morris Dancing from the Plum Jerkums.

It will take place from 6pm to 9pm and tickets cost £25.

Advertisement

Ticket sales will be split between the High Sheriff's Crimebeat Charity and Hill Close Gardens.