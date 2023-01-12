Warwickshire residents invited to charity 'Wassailing' event in Warwick

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelman, is hosting ‘Warwick's first Charity Wassail’ at Hill Close Gardens this weekend.
Taking place on Saturday (January 14), ‘Wassailing’ is an ancient agricultural festival practiced in England for more than 1,000 years.
Wassailing is the ancient 12th Night ritual of thanking the trees for their fruit and one final night of festivities.
It will see people welcome in the New Year by drinking 'wassail' (a spiced cider) and bless fruit trees for a good harvest ahead.
At the event there will also be a hog roast, live music and Morris Dancing from the Plum Jerkums.
It will take place from 6pm to 9pm and tickets cost £25.
Ticket sales will be split between the High Sheriff's Crimebeat Charity and Hill Close Gardens.