Warwickshire residents invited to history society's next talk on Umberslade Baptist Chapel
The Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) will be continuing its 2024 programme of evening talks this month with a talk given by Peter Coulls.
Held at the Primary School Hall at Aylesford School in Warwick on February 20, the talk will focus on the story of Umberslade Baptist Chapel, a non-conformist estate chapel, and the estate owners, the Muntz family; 18th century immigrants to Birmingham from Bohemia.
The Muntz family are remembered chiefly for the eponymous metal alloy, Muntz Metal, and perhaps their connection to the Cutty Sark.
The talk will start at 7.30pm with tea and coffee served from 7pm.
There is no need to book and non-members can attend for £3, which is refundable if they join the society on the day.
For more information about the society and events go to: www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk or go to: https://www.facebook.com/historysoc