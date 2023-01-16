Warwickshire residents invited to join in with hospice charity's 'make a will' campaign

Solicitors in and around the county have joined the hospice charity for its campaign

A hospice group in Warwickshire is getting ready to launch its ‘Make a Will’ campaign.

The Myton Hospices, which has sites in Warwick and Rugby, will be hosting the week-long campaign from March 6 to March 10.

Rayanne Byatt pictured with her mum who was cared for at Coventry Myton Hospice. They took part in Myton's 'make a will' campaign last year. Photo supplied

During Myton’s Make a Will Week, it teams up with local solicitors who have agreed to give their basic Will writing services free of charge, in return for a donation to Myton.

Suggested donations are £99 for a single Will and £189 for a pair of mirror Wills.

A spokesperson fron the Myton Hospices said: “Writing a Will is the only way to be sure your wishes are followed after your death and that the people and causes you care about are still supported when you are no longer here.”

To take part, all residents can find their nearest participating solicitor online at: www.mytonhospice.org/MAWW and give them a call to make an appointment.

Appointments are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis so it is advisable to contact the chosen solicitor as soon as possible.

Rayanne Byatt whose mum was cared for at Coventry Myton Hospice took part last year and said: “It couldn’t have been easier and we wondered why we hadn’t done it earlier.

"The whole process took less than an hour over two visits. It also enabled us to leave a gift in our will to Myton.