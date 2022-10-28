Warwickshire residents invited to service to remember the lives lost and those injured on the county’s roads

The memorial service is being organised by the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and is due to be held at St Mary’s Church in Warwick between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on November 20 – the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The service will also be live streamed on Facebook (search @stmaryswarwick on Facebook).

The church will open from 2.30pm to provide the opportunity for anyone who would like to light a candle and take some time for silent reflection.

The service, led by Canon Peter Holliday, will start at 3pm and last no longer than one hour.

If anyone is unable to attend the service but would like to remember someone, information is available at: https://warksroadsafety.org/warwickshireremembers/ on how to create their own service or leave a tribute.

Sheila’s story

Sheila Vale’s life totally changed when she was left paralysed after being hit by a car while walking her dog in October 2019.

A video of Sheila Vale from Studley (embedded via Youtube in this article) was filmed last year telling her story of recovery after she suffered the life-changing injuries.

At the service, there are also plans to unveil designs for a permanent memorial.

In Warwickshire in 2021, 15 people lost their lives and 215 people were seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

Philip Seccombe, chair of WRSP and Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “It is still a sad fact that far too many people are killed or suffer life-changing injuries on our roads each year.

“The service allows people from all backgrounds, faiths and beliefs who have been affected by a tragedy on our roads to come together and have a moment for reflection.

"It also allows the wider community of Warwickshire to show solidarity and support for those who have been bereaved.

