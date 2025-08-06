Warwickshire residents invited to take part in bookmark design competition

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in a bookmark design competition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of last year’s competition, the Warwickshire Libraries have brought back the competition – offering an opportunity for residents of all ages to get creative and have their artwork professionally printed and distributed across all county council managed libraries in Warwickshire.

The competition is open to everyone no matter their design skill, and winners will be selected from four categories.

Here are the categories are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in a bookmark design competition. Photos show the winning designs from 2024. Photos supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Children under eight years old

Young People aged between nine and 17

Adults aged 18 and above

Warwickshire County Council staff

The submitted designs can be drawn by hand or created digitally, and bookmark templates are available from any Warwickshire County Council managed library or they can be downloaded online.

Entries must be submitted by midnight on Monday September 1.

Warwickshire County Council said the competition winners will be revealed during Green Libraries Week in October.

Two of the winning designs from the competition in 2024. These were created by Warwickshire Libraries staff members Ellen Harrison and Lewis Worthington. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

As well as having their designs printed and distributed in libraries countywide - the winners will also receive national book tokens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for customer and localities said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their imagination and celebrate reading through art.

"Whether you’re into fantasy, graphic novels, or just love your local library, your design could inspire thousands of readers across Warwickshire. Get designing - we can’t wait to see what you create.”

More information and bookmark templates can be found at: https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookmark-competition

Two of the winning designs from the competition in 2024. The 18+ year old category winning bookmarks by Aisha and Saffie. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

To see last year’s winning designs go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/5613/warwickshire-libraries-announces-winners-of-latest-bookmark-competition-and-invites-residents-to-enjoy-free-green-libraries-week-events