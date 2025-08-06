Warwickshire residents invited to take part in bookmark design competition
After the success of last year’s competition, the Warwickshire Libraries have brought back the competition – offering an opportunity for residents of all ages to get creative and have their artwork professionally printed and distributed across all county council managed libraries in Warwickshire.
The competition is open to everyone no matter their design skill, and winners will be selected from four categories.
Here are the categories are:
- Children under eight years old
- Young People aged between nine and 17
- Adults aged 18 and above
- Warwickshire County Council staff
The submitted designs can be drawn by hand or created digitally, and bookmark templates are available from any Warwickshire County Council managed library or they can be downloaded online.
Entries must be submitted by midnight on Monday September 1.
Warwickshire County Council said the competition winners will be revealed during Green Libraries Week in October.
As well as having their designs printed and distributed in libraries countywide - the winners will also receive national book tokens.
Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for customer and localities said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their imagination and celebrate reading through art.
"Whether you’re into fantasy, graphic novels, or just love your local library, your design could inspire thousands of readers across Warwickshire. Get designing - we can’t wait to see what you create.”
More information and bookmark templates can be found at: https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookmark-competition