Warwickshire residents invited to take part in reading challenge - and there's prizes

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in a reading challenge.

The ‘Book Bingo’ challenge for adults has been launched by Warwickshire County Council’s library service.

The challenge starts this month and will continue throughout 2025, ending with an event for participants in December.

The aim of ‘Book Bingo’ is for participants to read, or listen to, books from twelve different categories on a bingo card throughout the year.

For example, categories on the bingo cards may include a book to make you laugh, a book from a genre you would not normally read, or a non-fiction book.

Each time a participant completes a physical book, an eBook or an audiobook from one of the categories on their Book Bingo card, they can cross it off, until they get a ‘full house’.

Once participants complete the challenge, they can collect a badge as well as be entered into a prize draw to win £100 National Book Tokens.

There are two £100 National Book Tokens available - one for library customers, and one for library staff.

The reading challenge is open to any Warwickshire Libraries members over the age of 16, and members are able to sign-up to the challenge online or in person (with a form of ID) at their local library.

Residents who would like to take part and are not yet Warwickshire Libraries members are able to join as a member for free.

The official launch of Book Bingo will take place at Rugby Library on January 31 where visitors will have the opportunity from 7pm to 9pm to win some book-related prizes, including National Book Tokens.

To book your free place at this event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-bingo-bonanza-tickets-1106943681349

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Book Bingo is a great opportunity for adults to enjoy the many benefits of reading, from exploring new reading material and using the imagination, to discovering new interests and being able to connect with others.

"Our friendly staff can’t wait to meet those interested in joining the reading challenge at Rugby Library’s free launch event to start discovering the many joys of reading.”

To find out more go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookbingo

There is also a dedicated Facebook group where participants can have conversations and share their ideas and reading recommendations.