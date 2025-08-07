Warwickshire residents recognised for their community efforts at the first ChangeMakers awards

More than 100 people in Warwickshire have been recognised for their efforts in the community at a new awards event.

On August 5, 103 people were recognised at the first Warwickshire ChangeMakers awards in Warwick.

At the start of her tenure, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE, decided to change the traditional High Sheriff’s Garden Party into the Warwickshire ChangeMakers – an event to recognise unsung heroes and frontline champions.

The county’s mayors, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, civic leaders and the community joined the dayin featuring a awards ceremony at St Mary’s Church, a procession through town and a garden party at Warwick Castle.

103 residents were recognised for their efforts in the community at the first ChangeMakers awards. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Awardees included volunteers, fundraisers, youth mentors, and professionals from police, fire, ambulance, probation, and judiciary services.

Karen Lynch, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said: "We created the ChangeMakers initiative to shine a light on the people in Warwickshire who model what it means to serve others. In doing so, we also show the next generation what’s possible – and invite them to be part of it.

“Our ChangeMakers have innovated to solve problems, stood in the face of danger, fundraised relentlessly, and volunteered without hesitation.

"They have role-modelled what it means to care for their county – and to build cohesion at a time when we need it most.”

The procession through Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher

“This isn’t just a one-off event. It’s about creating a culture of visibility, belonging, and shared responsibility.

"The kind of county where people say: this is for me too.”

Each awardee’s name will now be added to the new Warwickshire ChangeMakers’ Roll of Honour.

Two of the women’s England team footballers with Warwickshire connections – Jess Carter of Warwick and Hannah Hampton, formerly of Studley – who played pivotal roles in the recent European Championships, were also honoured in their absence for breaking down barriers in women’s football.

Tim Cox, Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire, added: "Throughout the year, I travel around Warwickshire and meet incredible people who are doing all manner of inspiring things.

"I didn’t think I could still be surprised by the actions of people in our communities.

“It seems that Warwickshire’s communities are even more filled with caring and compassionate people than I had realised. I am so proud to have been a part of this incredible event which truly showcased what makes the county so special.”

Case studies highlighted by Warwickshire County Council:

At the start of her tenure, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE had the idea of changing the traditional High Sheriff’s Garden Party in favour of Warwickshire ChangeMakers, an event to recognise and celebrate unsung heroes and frontline champions. Photos shows the High Sheriff of Warwickshire speaking at the event. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Zachy Whitmore (Warwick) – At just 10 years old, Zachy has raised £25,000 through self-led fundraising efforts for Merlin’s Magic Wand – a charity that creates experiences for children facing illness or adversity. Inspired by a friend who couldn’t enjoy a theme park visit, Zachy began fundraising at aged four.

Naomi Rees-Issitt (Rugby) – Founder of the Our Jay Foundation, created in memory of her late son. Naomi has driven national change in public access to defibrillators, installing more than 260 across the UK and securing a pilot scheme for police cars.

Dr Matthew Wyse (The Air Ambulance Service) – With 20 years of voluntary and professional service, Dr Wyse has transformed pre-hospital care across Warwickshire and the region, now leading as medical director of TAAS.

Paul Mullins (Warwickshire Air Ambulance) – From cadet to critical care paramedic, Paul has served since 1990. After a near-fatal illness in 2019, he returned to serve others.

Jet Jones (Nuneaton) – Founder of Saints, supporting disadvantaged youth through sport, education and mentoring. Jet's community-centred approach is reshaping opportunities for vulnerable young people.

Yvonne Smith (Nuneaton) – Despite living with incurable cancer, Yvonne continues to raise and train guide dogs for the blind. Her sixth dog, Tyler, is currently in training – a testament to her strength and selflessness.

James Montgomary Williams (Southam) – After witnessing antisocial behaviour online, James founded Monty’s Boxing, voluntarily supporting young people to redirect their energy into sport and discipline.

Rebecca Wadeson (Rugby) – Founder of The Annex, a café and community hub celebrated for its inclusivity – especially for LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent individuals.

Sue Roberts (Stratford) – Founder of Young Minds Matter, delivering free mental health support to children and teens across 13 schools in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Dale Ingram (Warwick) – A quiet changemaker who, after facing his own challenges with addiction, now gives back selflessly by supporting others through the local food pantry and welfare checks.

Nicola Goodyear (Coleshill/North Warwickshire) – A full-time police officer who also volunteers for Coleshill Cubs, leads safeguarding initiatives, drives elderly residents to appointments, and still finds time to support local theatre.

Cerys Purser (Warwick) – Founder of Warwick: A Singing Town, whose use of singing to support mental health across generations.