Warwickshire residents urged to follow advice after firefighters tackle more than 40 fires in the open in the last 48 hours

Firefighters are very busy at the moment and following the advice will help reduce the risk of fires

By Kirstie Smith
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:59 pm

Residents in Warwickshire are being urged to follow safety advice after firefighters were called out to 42 fires out in the open in just 48 hours.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the ground conditions have not changed – meaning that the risk of a fire spreading is high.

Read More

Read More
Council told not to add water to Kenilworth's Abbey Field lake despite concerns ...

Most Popular

The service is reminding residents to remember the following:

~ Do not light fires including disposable BBQs and campfires – just a few sparks and a slight breeze will result in rapid fire spread

~ Make sure you put your cigarettes right out and don't throw them on the ground or out of car windows

~ Don't leave glass bottles in the countryside – glass can magnify the sun and cause fires

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to follow safety advice after being called out to more than 40 fires out in the open in just 48 hours. Photo by WFRS

If you discover a fire call 999 and provide the fire service with information such as location, size and any other relevant details.

WarwickshireResidents