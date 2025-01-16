Warwickshire residents urged to get flu vaccination as cases rise week-by-week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Warwickshire are being urged to get flu vaccinations as cases continue to rise week by week.

The UK is seeing unprecedented numbers of people of all ages diagnosed with the flu.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and NHS partners are urging eligible residents across the county to get the vaccination.

People may still get the flu after getting vaccinated, but it’s likely to be milder and not last as long, reducing the likelihood of hospitalisation for those at a higher risk.

Residents are being urged to get the flu vaccine. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “As we know, cases of flu are rising.

"The best defence against the infection is the vaccination, which provides the best protection for those who are vulnerable or have underlying health conditions.

"Older people and young children are more susceptible and most likely to need hospitalisation should their symptoms worsen.”

"If you think you might be eligible for the vaccination, please do speak to your GP or local pharmacy today so that you can stay as well as possible and out of hospital over the winter months.”

Shade Agboola, director of public health added: “The rates of flu in Warwickshire along with the numbers of people who are not vaccinated and who now have flu, is very concerning.

"The best way to protect yourself and others is to have the vaccination either from your GP or a local pharmacist. The vaccination will help you stay healthy throughout the remaining winter months whilst protecting those who are vulnerable and dependent on you.”

The following list highlights how each age group can access the flu vaccination.

Children

For children aged two (who have turned two before September 1, 2024, three year olds) parents and guardians should contact their GP, if they haven’t had the vaccine.

Primary school and secondary school children are eligible for a vaccine via the School Age Immunisation Service (SAIS). If you did not return a form or have changed your mind, contact your GP. For more information, go to: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/

Adults (including unpaid carers)

You can get the free NHS flu vaccine if you:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by March 31 2025)

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

If you’re eligible for an NHS flu jab it will be free from your GP.

If you’re not eligible, you can still pay to get the vaccine at a local pharmacy.

Adult Social Care and NHS workers

If you work in the NHS or Adult Social Care, you can get a free flu vaccination. Please speak to your GP or go to your local pharmacy.

To find your nearest pharmacy go to: https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/flu-vaccine/ Please take your work ID with you.