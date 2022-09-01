Warwickshire residents who need help with the rising cost of living can access support from the county council

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The steep rises in costs this year from fuel and energy to food and heating have already impacted household budgets across the UK, leaving people worried about the additional costs that winter will bring.

In response the Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing resources and support available across the county so that residents can get the help they need.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A WCC spokesperson said: “The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme continues to help the county’s most vulnerable residents in times of hardship when they have no other means, providing financial support and guidance to help people meet their household costs.

Warwickshire residents who need help with the rising cost of living can access support locally from Warwickshire County Council. Graphic supplied by Warwickshire County Council

“The scheme also signposts to the support available from other public, community and voluntary services around the county. This includes debt and money management advice, family information and support, help to access food and household essentials and putting people in touch with local mental health and well-being services.”

The Household Support Fund is still available until September 30, which is designed to provide short-term financial support for people to meet immediate needs and help those who are struggling to afford to pay for energy.

For more information call the Local Welfare Scheme on 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182.

If you are struggling to pay bills or manage energy debt, residents can phone Act On Energy, who provide free and impartial advice to householders on 0800 988 2881, or visit the Act on Energy website for energy advice.

Help and support is also available on the council website for other housing problems, including paying council tax or homelessness. There is also information about childcare costs.

Multiple foodbanks are also available across Warwickshire and anyone needing help should contact their local branch.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The increases in cost of living will be impacting household budgets across the county and leaving many people feeling concerned as we approach the colder autumn and winter months.

“I would like to reassure residents that Warwickshire County Council has a range of support available to help those in need of financial support and advice, whether that be for food, energy, heating, or other bills.

"We also have services in place to support people’s mental health and wellbeing during what is a very challenging time in the current economic climate.

“We know that many people have been affected by the rising cost of living and we are very aware of the financial and mental pressures being placed on families and individuals.

"I strongly encourage people to find the support they need through our website, our local services, and the services of our partners that work in the public, community, and voluntary sectors.

"We are here to help and will do our best to support people with getting the help they need.”

Cost of living advice and support is available at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/costofliving

Information to stay safe and well can be found: at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness