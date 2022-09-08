Warwickshire Rotarians food packing event postponed

A food packing event which was due to be attended by Rotarians in south Warwickshire has been postponed.

The Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Southam, Leamington, Kenilworth, Rugby and Henley-in-Arden were due to join volunteers from Feed The Hungry charity and others on Saturday, to pack nearly 30,000 meals to be sent to children in Africa.

Photo shows the last food packing event in 2019 when 30,000 meals were packed and 369 kilos of food was donated to Trussell Trust. Photo supplied

The event been postponed due to the period of mourning for the Queen.

The organisers are working on deciding a new date for the event.

Jasminder Dhaliwal, of Heart of England Rotary, said: “We at Rotary District 1060 decided to help tackle the problem with local organisations. We believe in service, so a meal packing event where Rotarians and the local community could physically take part was ideal.

“Several clubs fundraised to get the money for the meals and then help pack them to send to Africa for their school feeding programme.

“Rotary is working hard to reduce Hunger in the UK and overseas. 821 million people in the world don’t get the food they need.”

Feed The Hungry is an international charity which works to reduce world hunger by establishing feeding programs following disaster relief operations in 21 different countries worldwide.

With its partner organisations, since 1987, they have globally assist in feeding more than 420,000 children every day in 25 countries.