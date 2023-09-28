Three Warwickshire schoolgirls' dreams will come true as they set off with their ponies for the UK's top horse show next week.

Penny Richardson will compete in two classes at the Horse of the Year Show next week

Sisters Lilly and Penny Richardson, from Napton, have qualified for no fewer than eight Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) classes between them and it’s not hard to see where their influence comes from.

Dad Mark evented to 4* level, competing at Bramham and Badminton, while mum Lucy competed at ridden showing at pony club and riding club level and hunted with the Warwickshire. The family now owns 12 show ponies.Next week at HOYS, Lilly, aged 11, will ride Whiteleaze Pollyanna in the 122cm show pony and part-bred Arab classes, Briar Snow Fox in the Open Shetland class; Elberry Suilen in the Open 122 Working Hunter Pony class and Glebedale Sancerre in the Open Welsh A and Mountain and Moorland Junior Small Breeds under 14.Napton Primary School pupil Penny, aged seven, rides Cosford Glamorize in the lead-rein show pony class and Briar Show Fox in the M&M First Ridden.Lilly now attends The Kingsley School, Leamington having been awarded an equestrian sports scholarship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Claudia Newman of Princethorpe, Warwickshire will be competing on her super Connemara pony Annaghbay Storm, having qualified in two different working hunter classes. Her classes will be on Thursday and Friday, October 5 – 6.

Mum Natalie said: “It is so exciting. They qualified at Stoneleigh in August for the over 143cms Mountain and Moorland working hunter class and the 153cms plaited working hunter class. This was a dream come true for us - a total shock and one we will remember forever.

“Claudia and Annaghbay Storm competed at the Royal International Horse Show and HOYS for the first time last year (the pony was then only seven years old). Claudia has had him for two years and the bond they share is very special; it’s all about trusting each other.”

Claudia goes to Princethorpe College and is studying for her A levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Horses have always been her passion and she has has been riding throughout her childhood, starting at pony club at the age of five,” said her mum.

Lilly Richardson is pictured on one of the show ponies she will be competing on at HOYS next week

"She is still great friends with the people she met during her time there and it’s is a great start and very encouraging and confidence building. She has since moved on to working hunter and flat showing; she has also qualified for London International Horse Show at Excel, London in December on her new coloured horse Mulbrooke Love in The Air.

“Horses are a way of life in our family and always have been. They are a massive commitment but the rewards are worth every moment.

“This year is extremely special for us as she has the two HOYS tickets. Last year they only qualified for one class."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be an early start for the Newmans on the Friday – Claudia’s class begins at 7.30am. Being placed would be a huge gift to Mrs Newman as it is her birthday. On Thursday Claudia will be in the ring at approximately 11am.