Warwickshire Scouts want former members to get in touch to celebrate 50 years of the WAGS Gang Show

Warwickshire Scouts will be celebrating 50 years of the WAGS Gang Show next year - and they want former members to get in touch for a reunion.
Next year's show will take place on March 1 – 5 2022 at The Royal Spa Centre, Leamington.
Sandra Bromley, press officer for the WAGS Gang Show, said: "Can you spot yourselves in the original cast photograph from 1972 (see photo attached)?
"The cast would like to ask any past members and friends of the show to buy their tickets for the Friday evening performance on March 4 and enjoy a good meet up afterwards."
Tickets are available from the gang show website wagsgangshow.org.uk
In 2022 WAGS will be supporting Myton Hospice as their chosen charity with fundraising events during rehearsals and collections at each performance.