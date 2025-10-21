Warwickshire Unites for Ukraine in event at the Spa Centre in Leamington

More than 150 people gathered for an event at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington last Monday (October 13) to recognise the Warwickshire residents who have shown support for Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia.

The event, Building Hope Together Through a Chain of Kindness, was organised by Belveder – a Leamington-based community initiative that runs and develops social projects - in partnership with The Event Business and sponsored by LKQ UK & Ireland.

It brought together community leaders, diplomats, mayors, councillors, and volunteers to honour those who have contributed to humanitarian efforts in support of Ukraine.

Among the distinguished guests were Eduard Fesko, Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, The Honourable Rachael Taylor MP; His Honour Anthony Cleary OBE; Simon Miesegaes and David Kelham Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Colin Cottrell, group marketing director at LKQ UK & Ireland – the evening’s main sponsor and William Grow, an American volunteer who has served on the front line in Ukraine.

The event was also attended by Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, as well as the Mayors of Warwick and Whitnash and numerous councillors from Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, and local town councils.

The evening began with a heartfelt message from Sister Marlena in Ukraine, read by Wanda Cicholaz, followed by moving speeches from William Grow and Dawid Kozłowski, coordinator of the ambulance convoys to Ukraine and one of the event’s main organisers.

Dawid highlighted the extraordinary achievements of the initiative.

He said: “Together we have delivered 55 ambulances, raised over £500,000, and sent more than 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"This is a true chain of kindness - built by people, for people.”

The evening featured a special screening of the film People, generously donated by the Warsaw Film School, which also provided the screening licence for the event.

Mr Fesko said: “On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom and to our friends here in Warwickshire for their unwavering support.

"Every act of kindness, every ambulance sent, and every symbol of solidarity reminds us that we are not alone in our struggle for freedom and peace.

"Thank you for standing with Ukraine.”

Rachel Taylor MP added: “Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in millions fleeing their homes, hundreds of thousands of casualties and relentless attacks on hospitals, homes and schools.

"I believe the people of Warwickshire stand with me — side by side with the Ukrainian people — and we want to show that support visibly.”

The event also celebrated the growing local impact of Belveder.

A spokesman for Belveder said: ““Building hope begins with people, through compassion, cooperation, and small acts of kindness, we can make a lasting difference — both in Ukraine and right here in our community.”

The night concluded with a reception recognising the contributions of partner organisations including Kenilworth Lions, Leamington History Group, Ukraine Medical Charity, Leamington Music, The Gursewak Trust, and the Freemasons’ Charity, all of whom have played a part in humanitarian and community support work.