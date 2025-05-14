Warwickshire village holds special event as part of 'VE Day 80' commemorations

Villagers in Harbury have paid tribute to fallen soldiers from the Second World War during a special event.

On Sunday (May 11), Harbury’s Parish Council and its Heritage Group held a champagne reception at the village’s library for around 60 guests followed by a service at the war memorial and afternoon tea.

The guests included the relatives of some of the fallen servicemen whose names are on the war memorial, councillors, and the homeowners who gave permission for blue plaques – each honouring the brave Harbury men who gave their lives in times of conflict - to be fixed to their properties.

An information panel has also been fitted at Crown Green, near the war memorial, and a booklet giving details of a War Memorial Trail has been distributed throughout the village.

Most of the expediture was covered by a National Lottery Community Fund grant with booklet printing costs covered by the WI.

The trail will be added to the heritage group’s guided tours programme.