Knightcote Model Boat Club is a small group of model boat enthusiasts who sail on a private pond in the village.

A Warwickshire village’s model boat club is celebrating the 20th anniversary of it being founded by holding several events in the coming weeks and months.

Knightcote Model Boat Club is a small group of model boat enthusiasts who sail on a private pond in the village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club is holding an open day on Sunday (June 11) a Navy Day on Sunday July 9 and a Steam Day with Leamington Model Railway Club on Sunday September 17.

Members of Knightcote Model Boat Club

The club was born from a meeting between farmer Richard Renfrew, Mike Legg and Derek Nelson in 2002.

During that year development took place – a hole was dug and an area set aside for further development was identified.

In February 2003 an inaugural meeting was held and of the 28 people who attended 22 expressed an interest in joining a Model Boat Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club elected Mike Legg as its chairman, Mike Gaffney as its treasurer, Derek Nelson as its secretary and two committee members Pete

Image supplied by Knightcote Model Boat Club.

Munday Snr and Pete Munday Jnr.

Over the years the club has grown and developed.

It now has more than 70 members, a club house, toilet and bad weather shelter.

The committee has also changed over the years with its current chairman being John Elliott and secretary Chris Moir.

Image supplied by Knightcote Model Boat Club.

The club is continuously developing its facilities and equipment to make the sailing easier and a more pleasurable experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This includes the installation of a hoist for getting boats on and off the water, and a bridge allowing access for wheel chairs direct from the car park.

The club, which meets on Thursday mornings, also has a fully paved patio in front of the club house with benches and seating.

Image supplied by Knightcote Model Boat Club.

Members can visit the site from dawn to dusk on seven days a week and 12 months of the year.

The club holds an annual fundraising event for the RNLI.

It is open to anyone with an interest in Marine Modelling, be it sailing, electric or steam ()but not petrol).

Advertisement

Advertisement