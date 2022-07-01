Warwickshire volunteers deliver more emergency vehicles and medical equipment to the Polish Ukraine border

The items were sent out by Ambulance Aid, a Warwickshire based not-for-profit organisation, and Medical Aid Ukraine – a West Midlands based medical organisation in June.

Ambulance Aid director, Claudine Pearson said: “We just completed our third mission. It was a privilege to be one of the four female drivers on this latest delivery.

"I am so proud to be part of this grassroots team of people who have pulled together, contributing their skills, experience and time around a shared goal.

A former NHS ambulance purchased by Ambulance Aid and an SUV donated by IM Group were delivered to the Polish Ukraine border this week. Photo supplied

"So far we’ve fundraised and delivered five ambulances and one SUV.”

The drivers were; Dr Tania Hebert of Warwick, Claudine Pearson, Nicola Edwards and Tor Wilkes.

The vehicles delivered are for humanitarian tasks; an ex NHS ambulance purchased by Ambulance Aid; and a SUV donated by IM Group, which has headquarters in Solihull.

Items included medical equipment such as patient monitors and infusion pumps kindly donated by Warwick Hospital SWFT, and external fixators donated by the Barbers Association on recommendation of leading Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Chris Lavy.

Dr Tania Hebert, a Ukrainian born GP practising in Coventry, said: “Collecting the medical supplies and equipment, and sending it out over the last four months has been rewarding, however I have from the start, felt a pull to go to Ukraine, or as close as safely possible, to physically see our donations being handed over.”

Volunteer Tor Wilkes said: “We are just normal people who want to help. Ukrainian people had been living a normal life, similar to ours in many ways, but now it’s bare survival.”

Volunteer Nicola Edwards added: “In Krakow at a refuge for Ukrainian migrants, we handed over letters from children at Aylesford School in Warwick, to show our thoughts.

"We also delivered blankets made by Broadway Knitting Group.”

United Ukraine Front received the vehicles from the British volunteers and drove them to a hospital to unload the equipment, before continuing to the frontline.

Plans have started to launch a fourth mission in July.

To donate to Ambulance Aid go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ambulance-aid-ukraine

The volunteers also handed over letters from children at Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo supplied