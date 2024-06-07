Warwickshire wheelchair basketball club is looking for new young players from across the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Bears wheelchair basketball club is looking for new young players from across the county and wider West Midlands region to join one of its teams.

The club provides the opportunity to people of various ages and and abilities to play the sport.

Those interested can join in a free training session at North Solihull sports centre every Saturday from 9.30am.

No experience is needed and chairs are provided.

