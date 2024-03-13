Warwickshire young people with special educational needs and disabilities showcase talents at film premiere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire recently showcased their talents at a film premiere at Coventry University.

Titled 'Wrong Size Fits All,' the short film shows the personal journeys based on the experiences shared by members of IMPACT, Warwickshire's youth forum for individuals with SEND.

It sheds light on the diverse experiences children and young people face within educational settings and aims to foster an understanding of their needs.

The idea of the film came from a collective desire to enhance understanding of the school experience for individuals with special educational needs.

It was a collaboration with second-year BA Film Production students at Coventry University and IMPACT.

Beyond recounting experiences, the project also offers insights into potential avenues for improvement, aimed at nurturing more positive outcomes for individuals with SEND.

The premiere, which took place on March 5, attracted a wide audience including education officers, film students, families of the participants, and stakeholders.

Post-screening, a question-and-answer session ensued, providing an opportunity for feedback and discussion with a panel with the cast and crew.

On the importance of sharing their experiences and the impact they hope it will make, an IMPACT representative said: “It is important for IMPACT to share their experiences because there are too many young people who don’t have a voice or the privilege of being heard.

"We hope the film inspires young people to open up and that it has a positive impact on the way that teachers work with students.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: "This production is a testament to the hard work and creativity of both IMPACT as a youth forum and for the individuals who have taken part.

“A huge thank you goes to Coventry University and the second-year BA Film Production students for helping this to become a reality for our young people. The film is both enlightening and thought-provoking, highlighting the importance of inclusive education, putting children at the heart of all we do and understanding that one size does not fit all.”

Sanna Wicks, course director for BA Film Production at Coventry University said: “The IMPACT project has provided an excellent real life work experience opportunity for our BA Film Production students to practice their skills working to a client brief.