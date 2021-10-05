Warwickshire's 'Chattybus' visits to residents in Kenilworth - with a touch of magic on board

Centre, magician Angus Baskerville, left to right: Pauline Hayward, Compassionate Kenilworth, Susan Greenway, VASA, Cllr Richard Dickson, and Edward Allard, Cadent, with some of the residents from Beauchamp Court in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

Warwickshire' s 'Chattybus' paid a special visit to residents in Kenilworth - with a touch of magic on board.

Professional magician Angus Baskerville brought his act to a community coffee morning last week at Beauchamp Court, a retirement housing complex run by Warwick District Council.

The event was organised by the Mobile Warm Hub team (from Warwickshire charities WRCC and VASA) and Compassionate Kenilworth.

Angus, a member of the Magic Circle, showed his mind reading magic and sleight of hand, using cards, rope and a puzzle cube.

Residents said they enjoyed his performance and were also pleased there was an energy theme to the event - giving advice on energy efficiency, as well as free carbon monoxide monitors, from Cadent Gas who sponsor the Mobile Warm Hub project.

The Mobile Warm Hub minibus – also called the 'Chattybus' - travels around Warwickshire to help communities fight social isolation and reconnect in a safe and supportive way as Covid restrictions relax.

It has been visiting Beauchamp Court since July, and will continue to visit weekly until the end of October before moving on to another new location in Warwickshire.

Professional magician Angus Baskerville. Photo supplied

Locals gather together outside the bus, under its large all weather gazebo, which provides a place to catch up with friends and meet new people, with support from friendly volunteers.

Some attendees have even met up with former friends from 25 years ago and are now making up for lost time as they catch up every week at the Chattybus, and at other local activities organised by Compassionate Kenilworth.

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC project coordinator, said: “WRCC and VASA are delighted to collaborate with Compassionate Kenilworth to support the local community and it’s lovely to always get

a warm welcome from our Beauchamp Court regulars.

"Having a magician at one of our events is a Mobile Warm Hub first and Angus is so talented that we’re looking forward to hearing a lot more about him in the future.”

Pauline Hayward, chair of Compassionate Kenilworth, believes the regular coffee and chat morning is a great example of how to support and encourage people to safely return to community events.

She said: “We’re thrilled that the Chattybus team are coming to this part of Kenilworth, and we can already see what a positive difference this has made to many of our residents, especially those who may have lost touch with others and who use this as a weekly opportunity to reconnect.”

Edward Allard, Cadent customer safeguarding manager, said: “It was a real pleasure to attend this event and to see the impact the Mobile Warm Hub is having for local people.

"This project supports our key values – targeting social isolation, promoting gas safety and helping to reduce fuel poverty.”

If anyone would like the Mobile Warm Hub to visit their community (the minibus goes out each week on Mondays to Fridays), email [email protected]