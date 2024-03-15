Warwickshire’s country parks hosting activities and events over the Easter holidays

Ryton Pools Country Park. Photo by WCC

Warwickshire’s country parks will be hosting a range of activities and events over the Easter holidays.

Families can book onto a variety of events hosted by the country parks education rangers at Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park, including classic egg hunts and a series of nature and wildlife themed sessions.

Other activities include toasting hot cross buns over a campfire, making little boats and watching them set sail, getting to know our countryside critters, and getting creative with a range of crafts.

Places can be booked via Eventbrite.

The ten Warwickshire country parks, greenways and nature reserves each have something to offer to visitors looking for a spring day out.

Families visiting Ryton Pools Country Park can enjoy the revamped pirate trail, take part in walks and visit the new café, which is due to be taken over by a much-loved local business.

The rolling hills of Burton Dassett are also a popular walking site and for those fancying a cycle ride, there is the Stratford, Kenilworth and Offchurch Greenway.

Nature reserves Ufton Fields and Stockton Cutting, recently returned to the Warwickshire Country Parks portfolio, are also popular walking spots.

Ufton Fields is a site filled with essential habitats and hosts species including the rare Man Orchid.