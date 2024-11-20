Warwickshire's country parks will be hosting Christmas events and activities
Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate, and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: "The festive season is a wonderful time to enjoy Warwickshire’s country parks.
“Our range of events brings together local crafts, nature, and family activities that create special memories for all ages.
"I encourage everyone to come along, explore our beautiful parks, and make the most of the celebrations on offer.”
Here’s what’s happening at Ryton Pools County Park and Kingbury Water Park
Craft workshops: willow wreaths, rustic reindeers and willow stars
There will be a series of craft activities for visitors to take part in, including willow weaving and woodwork with the Rustic Reindeers workshop.
Most sessions are designed for older visitors due to the skills and tools involved. At Ryton Pools, crafts are suitable for ages 12 and above.
At Kingsbury Water Park, the weekend rustic reindeers workshop is for ages eight and above.
Willow stars is open to all with adult supervision, and all other crafts are for ages 16 and above.
To check age requirements and to book go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/winter-time-at-warwickshire-country-parks-2831709
Christmas Markets
Kingsbury Water Park will host its annual Christmas markets on December 14 and 15 from 11am to 4pm with a range of arts, crafts, and local produce.
The Echills Wood Railway be also be running steam trains throughout the weekend.
The farmers fayre Christmas markets will take place at Ryton Pools Country Park on November 30 and December 1 from 10am to 3pm, with food, music, and craft stalls.
Parking charges apply, but entry to the markets will be free.
A Fairy Merry Christmas at Ryton Pools Country Park
For children aged three and above, A Fairy Merry Christmas will be taking place, where they can decorate willow stars and help the fairies hunt for their missing decorations, before decorating the Christmas tree in the fairy forest and roasting marshmallows over the fairy fire.
This event takes place on at 1pm on Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22.
To book tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-fairy-merry-christmas-at-ryton-pools-country-park-tickets-896124591777