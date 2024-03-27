Warwickshire’s new youth councillors look forward to making a difference

Young people from across Warwickshire gathered at in Shire Hall in Warwick last week to meet their new youth councillors and to thank outgoing members for their contribution. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire’s newly elected youth councillors have said that they are looking forward to making a difference.

Young people from across Warwickshire gathered at in Shire Hall in Warwick last week to meet their new youth councillors and to thank outgoing members for their contribution.

Elected members from Warwickshire County Council were also in attendance along with Nigel Minns the council’s executive director for children and young people.

The most important role of the youth council is to gather the views and understand the needs of young people across Warwickshire.

Thirty new members, aged 11 to 18, were announced at the event, with representation from across the county. They will be in office for 24 months.

During their term of office, the youngsters will represent the views and interests of young people in their constituency, both locally and nationally, by meeting councillors, MPs and other decision makers to take forward issues of local importance.

Zak, a new youth councillor representing Warwick, said: “I decided to stand for the youth council because I believe my voice can impact not only myself but also the people around me.

Hope, a new youth councillor for Warwick, added: “The thing I am most excited about becoming a youth councillor is helping young people.”

Outgoing youth councillor Alice Battersby spoke at the event. She said: “I’ve been a member of the Warwickshire Youth Council for five years now, since just before the pandemic, and it has helped me to develop my skills enormously.

"I’ve learnt to communicate better, think more critically, and be more confident when expressing my ideas. It’s also given me access to a range of different experiences and opportunities”

“The youth council isn’t only for its members.

"It has a wider purpose too to represent the views of all young people in Warwickshire, and, if possible, to improve their lives. It exists to use youth voice to create a better Warwickshire for young people.”

Offering advice to the new members of the council, Alice continued: “Young people need to be represented, and they need to have a voice.

"For those of you elected today, I’d like you to remember that as well as your own voice, you are also representing the voices of all the approximately one hundred and thirty-one thousand under 18s in Warwickshire.“

Nigel Minns, executive director of children and young people, added: “It is vital that the views of young people are heard, and this forum enables them to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning.

"We always look forward to welcoming the new councillors and supporting them to meet the needs of local young people.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many people take part and I thank all of those who got involved this year helping further our Child Friendly Warwickshire ambition to enable young people to be heard.”

This year, 66 young people put themselves forward for nominations, 37 secondary schools participated in the elections, and more than 1,300 votes were counted.