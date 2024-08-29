Warwickshire’s oldest regiment to commemorate its 350th anniversary with a series of events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire’s oldest regiment is set to commemorate its 350th anniversary with a series of events in October.

To mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the Warwickshire regiment of the fusiliers, there will be a month of exhibitions, talks and events in the Fusiliers museum in Warwick and Warwickshire community.

‘Dressed to Serve – 350 years of the Warwickshire Infantry’ exhibition

To mark the 350th anniversary of Warwickshire's oldest regiment, the Fusilier Museum in Warwick is presenting a series of cultural events during October 2024 both in the museum and in community venues. Photos by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

The month begins with the new temporary exhibition, which runs from October 1 to November 20.

Drawing on the museum’s collection of historical uniforms, this exhibition will present ten historical costumes of significance, spanning the period from the volunteer militias of the 18th century to the modern-day Fusiliers.

Each uniform will connect to a soldier, or event to provides personal insight into the county’s oldest regiment and its 350th year journey.

The exhibition will present stories of bravery and endeavour against the backdrop of a dramatically changing world and will trace how the nature of being a soldier changed over time.

Photo from November 1954 of the Band of 1st Bn Budbrooke Barracks. Photo by the Fusiliers Museum Warwick

Bruce Bairnsfather, Old Bill and the Royal Warwickshire Regiment’ talk

One of the most famous officers in the regiment during the First World War was Captain Bruce Bairnsfather who was also a cartoonist.

In the museum on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm, his distant relation, Mark Warby, will talk about Bairnsfather and his famous creation ‘Old Bill’ in ‘If you knows of a better regiment, go to it! – Bruce Bairnsfather, Old Bill and the Royal Warwickshire Regiment’.

There will also be the opportunity to see original cartoons drawn by Bairnsfather.

The museum will be hosting 'History Party at the Museum', which is a ‘Silver Sunday’ event, part of Age UK’s national celebration of older people. Photo by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bruce-bairnsfather-old-bill-and-the-royal-warwickshire-regiment-tickets-869316889217 or through the museum.

‘History Party at the Museum’

On Sunday October 6, is the ‘History Party at the Museum’. This is a ‘Silver Sunday’ event, part of Age UK’s national celebration of older people and the museum is welcoming military veterans.

This free drop-in event runs from 11am until 3pm and will include reminiscence sessions, family history research and refreshments.

Private Arthur Vickers. Photo by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

Memorial service and bench unveiling

In recognition of the regimental barracks at Budbrooke, which closed in 1960, a memorial service will be held at St Michael’s Church in Budbrooke on Sunday, October 13 from 1.45pm, where there will be an unveiling of a dedicatory bench to mark the 350th anniversary.

There will a church service followed by tea and an exhibition in the church hall.

This event has been arranged by The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Royal Warwickshire) Regimental Association.

‘The Ballard of Arthur Vickers’

A community event will take place on Friday October 18 at Bridgehouse Theatre in Warwick, where pupils from Westgate Primary School will present the life of a WWI Victoria Cross winner in ‘The Ballard of Arthur Vickers’.

This show is created in partnership with the Midlands Actors Theatre. Tickets are only available by invitation.

‘350 Years of Living History’

The month of commemoration will end with 350 Years of Living History’ on Saturday October 26 when re-enactors from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment Living History group will present soldiers from different periods of the regiment’s history, a fitting end to a month of remembrance of the county’s oldest regiment on its 350th birthday.

For more information about the Fusiliers Museum and any of the above events go to: https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/