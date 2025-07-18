Warwickshire’s Reform leaders meet with Bilton School and ‘agree they will hold assembly on British culture and values’

Reform UK leaders in Warwickshire said they have met with Bilton School and agreed that they will hold a whole school assembly on the importance of British culture and values.

This all came after the controversy when 12-year-old Courtney Wright was punished for wearing a Union flag dress to the school's culture day.

Sadly, some people have since sent threats to members of staff at the school after the story went viral across the world.

Reform UK, who have the most seats on Warwickshire County Council, said it is "shocking and unacceptable that school staff have received abuse", adding: "We urge the local community to treat staff fairly now that this regrettable incident is being made right."

Talking about the issue, Cllr George Finch, interim leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “I am relieved to hear that Bilton School has offered their unreserved apology for their disgraceful treatment of Courtney Wright. It was unacceptable for the school to send Courtney home from school during Culture Day, so I’m sure that their apology will be welcomed by the local community.

“I reiterate that the treatment Courtney received by Bilton School is wrong at best, and could be fairly labelled as bullying.

“Courtney’s Geri Halliwell-inspired outfit is a fantastic representation of British culture, feminism, and the optimistic girl power espoused by the Spice Girls in the 90s. Not only this, it fits Bilton School’s Culture Day brief perfectly, where students were asked to come dressed in an outfit that symbolised culture. There are few more culturally significant outfits in recent British history, and such iconography ought to be celebrated, not shut down.

“When we first learned of Courtney’s treatment via social media, I and my fellow Reform councillors were outraged. The first responsibility of all staff in an educational environment is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of its students – Bilton School failed to deliver the basics, and I have made my dismay on this clear to the chief executive of the trust.

He added: “On Thursday, myself, Cllr Cheshire (Environment, Heritage and Culture) and Cllr Briggs (Education) met with Bilton School’s Trust CEO, Ranjit Samra. We were pleased to hear that the trust and the school have unreservedly apologised to Courtney and her family, but we made it abundantly clear that we do not believe that an apology alone is enough.

“We recommended to the school that they should go further than an apology and should organise a whole school assembly on the importance of British Culture and Values, a recommendation I am delighted to hear has been accepted and will be taking place when students return in September.

“With positive progress being made, it’s time for Bilton School and the wider community to come together. It’s shocking and unacceptable that school staff have received abuse. I urge the local community to treat staff fairly now that this regrettable incident is being made right.

“Most importantly, I hope that the students of Bilton School and their families take comfort in the knowledge that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in the United Kingdom, and certainly not in Warwickshire. Lastly, I hope that Courtney has the courage to wear her amazing dress again after the ordeal she’s been through.”