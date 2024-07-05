Watch England v Switzerland on Leamington venue’s giant TV screen
The Assembly in Leamington has become a ‘fan zone’ for England football supporters for Euro 2024.
The Spencer Street entertainment venue is inviting fans to watch the England v Switzerland quarter final in the European Championships on its giant screen on Saturday (July 6, kick-off at 5pm).
DJs will provide half-time, pre and post-match entertainment.
The venue has said: “Join hundreds of fans to celebrate England’s journey towards the trophy.
"Is it finally coming home?”
Admission is free but tickets can be booked in advance at www.assemblyleamington.com