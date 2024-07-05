Watch England v Switzerland on Leamington venue’s giant TV screen

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Assembly in Leamington has become a ‘fan zone’ for England football supporters for Euro 2024.

The Spencer Street entertainment venue is inviting fans to watch the England v Switzerland quarter final in the European Championships on its giant screen on Saturday (July 6, kick-off at 5pm).

DJs will provide half-time, pre and post-match entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Brakes squad is taking shape
Football on the giant screen at The Assembly in Leamington. Picture supplied.Football on the giant screen at The Assembly in Leamington. Picture supplied.
Football on the giant screen at The Assembly in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The venue has said: “Join hundreds of fans to celebrate England’s journey towards the trophy.

"Is it finally coming home?”

Admission is free but tickets can be booked in advance at www.assemblyleamington.com

Related topics:EnglandLeamingtonSwitzerlandThe Assembly