Watch: live footage of the four new peregrine falcon chicks in Leamington town centre

One of the adult peregrine falcons with the chicks at the tower of Leamington Town Hall. Image taken from one of Warwickshire Wildlife's Trust' webcams.

The progress of four peregrine falcon chicks, which hatched at a nest in Leamington town centre recently, can be followed live on webcams.

The four rare baby birds of prey hatched at the top of the tower at Leamington Town Hall the end of April and their progress can be viewed on webcams set up by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

The UK is thought to have less than 2,000 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons but in recent years the species has made a comeback and in 2017 a pair of the birds began nesting in the tower at the historic Grade II listed building.

Footage from the webcams can be viewed online at https://www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine#webcams