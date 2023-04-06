Register
Watch: The construction and launch of the new trebuchet at Warwick Castle

The awesome siege machine is the historical venue’s latest attraction.

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

Warwick Castle has released a video of the construction of its latest attraction – the new trebuchet.

The awesome siege machine was launched with the first performances of the show The Legend of the Trebuchet at the start of the month ready for the castle to welcome visitors over the Easter holidays.

The brand-new replica siege machine replaces the much-loved trebuchet at the castle which, for more than decade, wowed visitors as it launched projectiles into the air under the specialist watch of a specially trained trebuchet master, before it fell into disrepair and could no longer be launched.

The Legend of the Trebuchet show at Warwick Castle. Image supplied.
The Legend of the Trebuchet show at Warwick Castle. Image supplied.

Built to 13th and 14th century original designs, the new 18-metre, 22-tonne marvel was made from over 300 pieces of wood and is capable of launching projectiles distances of around 200m metres.

For more information about Warwick Castle and tickets visit www.warwick-castle.com

The new trebuchet at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.
The new trebuchet at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.