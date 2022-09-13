Watch the heartwarming moment when a Rugby man is reunited with his long-lost brother after 77 years

This is the heartwarming moment two long-lost brothers separated as children in 1945 were finally reunited after spending 77 years apart.

Ted Nobbs, 83, from Rugby, was able to give his brother Geoff, 79, a hug for the first time in more than seven decades after their family was divided up at the end of World War Two.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair met in Australia after Ted flew out last week to see little brother Geoff, who moved Down Under after being adopted in 1951.

The heart-warming moment long-lost brothers Ted and Geoff Nobbs were reunited 77 years after Geoff left Northampton for Australia

After spending 77 years and 10,000 miles apart from each other, moving video footage captured the siblings tearfully embracing at Sydney Airport.

Geoff can be heard saying in a thick Australian accent: "You all good mate? As soon as I saw you walk down there I thought it was you."

Ted, along with siblings Barry and John, were all separated from their youngest brother Geoff after their mum died of cancer in 1945, aged 30.

Their dad wasn’t able to cope with caring for Geoff, who was only one at the time, so decided to offer him up for adoption.

Ted Nobbs, 83, was reunited with his youngest brother Geoff, 79, in Australia after seven decades apart

Geoff moved to Australia, aged seven, with his adoptive family and has lived there ever since - going on to have eight children and eight grandchildren of his own.

Ted, Barry and John had all tried several times over the decades to find their little brother but without any success.

However, unbeknown to them Geoff had also been trying to do the same and managed to track them down in 2014, four years after eldest brother John passed away.

Geoff sent Barry a letter and they all began talking over Skype and on the phone, finally getting to know each other after many years.

Ted jetted out last Tuesday September 6 where he has spent the last week meeting Geoff and his family and seeing the sights of Sydney.

The retired factory worker said: “It is something that I never thought would happen in my life.

“It has been an amazing experience meeting Geoff for the first time, it was unbelievable really.

“I’m stopping with Geoff currently, we’ve been having days out and getting used to Australia and then we’re off sightseeing.

“It really is something I never thought I’d get to do. I'm here for three weeks and determined to make up for lost time.

“It absolutely crunched me when he found us, I just didn’t think it would happen. There were a few tears shed."

Geoff, who lives just south of Sydney, said: “It was an overwhelming experience, it was amazing really.

“To think I’ve finally met my brother, it’s just beyond me."

Geoff was put up for adoption by their father Albert as he couldn’t work his demanding job and look after a one-year-old after their mum Florence died of cancer suddenly.

His adoptive family stayed in Northampton for several years before eventually moving to Australia, where Geoff has been ever since.

Grandfather-of-three Ted made the 22-hour flight on his own as Barry is sadly too ill to travel.

Ted’s son Christopher, 48, of Coventry, who helped arrange the flights, added: “I feel relieved and so happy that dad and Geoff have finally managed to meet up again after a lifetime apart.

"Dad wasn't nervous at all, he was just excited, he was absolutely buzzing when he set off from the UK.

“The trip means so much to him, I think after all the lockdowns, Covid delays and travel issues he was fearing it would never actually happen.

“When the brothers found each other and got in touch a few years ago, after searching for so long, dad said it felt like winning the lottery.

"So to now go and meet up face to face - well, you can see from the video just how much it meant to both of them.

“It's a massive deal for dad to fly out there on his own too, after we lost mum last year who'd had a big part in planning all this - she'd be so proud and happy that it's become a reality.

"Also it's 50 years since dad last got on a plane, when he and mum went to Tunisia in 1972.

“It's a shame all four brothers couldn't be part of that big reunion hug, but I'm sure there'll be plenty of photos, videos and memories to share with Barry when dad returns home.

“I think we've all got a little bit of disbelief that it's now become real.

"Geoff's over the moon too, and has been enjoying showing his little brother around his part of the world and introducing him to his family.

"There's also Geoff's granddaughter's wedding for them all to look forward to.

“I've told dad to enjoy every precious moment of this trip as it will soon fly by.

"We're so grateful to Geoff and all of his family who have put in a lot of effort to make dad feel so welcome out there and make his visit unforgettable.”

Barry, 81, a former assistant manager for an engineering company, lives in Ripon with his wife Winifred.

He added: “I’m extremely happy for them but quite envious of Ted being able to go.

“I can’t sit down for long enough, it’s quite just heart-breaking as I just want to give him a hug - but it's really lovely Ted will be able to do so.