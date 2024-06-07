Watch: Video of rare white squirrel spotted again in Warwick park - have you seen it?
A rare albino squirrel has once again been spotted in a park in Warwick this week.
The white squirrel was spotted by 11-year-old Leon in St Nicholas Park.
His mum, Hayley Hindle, has passed on his photos and a video by Leon of the sighting.
This is not the first time that a white squirrel has been seen in the park in Warwick.
In 2020, Alison Hadley shared photos of the animal with The Courier and Weekly News.
Then back in December 2017, Courier reader Esther Williamson sent in photos of a rare white squirrel which she spotted in her garden in the Princes Drive area of Leamington.
