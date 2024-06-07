Watch: Video of rare white squirrel spotted again in Warwick park - have you seen it?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rare albino squirrel has once again been spotted in a park in Warwick this week.

The white squirrel was spotted by 11-year-old Leon in St Nicholas Park.

His mum, Hayley Hindle, has passed on his photos and a video by Leon of the sighting.

This is not the first time that a white squirrel has been seen in the park in Warwick.

A rare white squirrel has been spotted in St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo taken by 11-year-old Leon.

In 2020, Alison Hadley shared photos of the animal with The Courier and Weekly News.

Then back in December 2017, Courier reader Esther Williamson sent in photos of a rare white squirrel which she spotted in her garden in the Princes Drive area of Leamington.